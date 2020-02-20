Israel to build thousands of homes in East Jerusalem – Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel [Photo Credit: CNN.com]
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel [Photo Credit: CNN.com]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced thousands of houses would be built for Jewish residents in East Jerusalem.

Mr Netanyahu said during a tour of the Har Homa neighbourhood that the construction of 4,000 housing units had been approved.

“Also, 1,000 for Arab residents in the Palestinian town of Beit Safafa, and 3,000 new homes for Jewish residents in the settlement of Givat Hamatos.

“In addition, 2,200 units would be built in the Har Homa settlement.

“We did this then in the face of strong international opposition. We are going to build the Givat Hamatos neighbourhood, we have removed all of the impediments,’’ the prime minister said.

READ ALSO: Israeli PM Netanyahu indicted for fraud, bribery

Mr Netanyahu’s announcement, less than two weeks until elections, marks a reversal of an apparent halt in controversial construction plans in Givat Hamatos in response to international criticism.

The Israeli non-governmental organisation Peace Now, an advocate of a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, slammed Netanyahu’s plans as “state suicide.”

“Both settlements sever parts of East Jerusalem and the connection to Bethlehem, preventing a viable two-state solution,’’ the group said.

Since the unveiling of the Trump administration’s Middle East plan, which would give Israel a green light to extend its sovereignty over 30 per cent of the West Bank, including all Israeli settlements, Netanyahu has been pressured to annex them before March 2 elections.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which Israel captured from Jordan along with the rest of the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, as the capital of their future state.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.