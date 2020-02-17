Russian woman who fled coronavirus quarantine ordered to return

Picture used to illustrate Coronavirus story
Picture used to illustrate Coronavirus story

A Russian court ordered an undiagnosed local woman to return to coronavirus quarantine on Monday after she fled days earlier, from what she described as dismal conditions.

The 32-year-old woman had been quarantined in St Petersburg’s Botkin Hospital upon returning home after a trip to China.

She fled the facility by short-circuiting an electronic lock.

“A court in St Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, ordered her to return to the quarantine for at least the next two days,’’ the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Russia has only had two reported cases of the new coronavirus on its territory, two Chinese nationals in Siberia who have recovered.

(dpa/NAN)

