Japan Cruise Ship: Six more passengers test positive to coronavirus

Diamond Princess ship (Photo Credit: nytimes.com)
Katsunobu Kato, Japan’s health, Labour and Welfare Minister, said that six more people on a cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the coronavirus from China on Sunday.

Mr Kato said the six would be taken to medical facilities.

He said the number raises the total infections from the Diamond Princess ship quarantined at a pier in Yokohama to 70.

Medical officials have quarantined the ship, which carried about 3,700 passengers and crew members from more than 50 countries and regions, since a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong, was confirmed to be infected a week ago.

(dpa/NAN)

