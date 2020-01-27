White House to release Middle East peace plan Tuesday – Trump

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will release his plan for the Israelis and Palestinians on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT), as he welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

“We are going to announce tomorrow at 12 o’clock. We are going to show a plan. We’ll see whether or not it catches hold.

“If it does that would be great, and if it doesn’t we can live with that too,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said Israel has a “very strange system,” noting that he has been waiting for their third election in a year to conclude.

“I look forward to making history tomorrow,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Mr Netanyahu repeatedly thanked Trump, including for the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the administration’s hardline stance on Iran, which he dubbed “the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet.”

(dpa/NAN)

