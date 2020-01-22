Saudi Arabia denies involvement in Jeff Bezos phone hacking

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. [PHOTO CREDIT: Foreign Policy]
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. [PHOTO CREDIT: Foreign Policy]

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting that the Kingdom’s powerful crown prince was behind the phone hacking of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner, Jeff Bezos.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd.

“We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,’’ the Saudi embassy in Washington wrote in a tweet.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday it was “highly probable’’ that Bezos’ mobile phone was hacked in 2018 after he received an infected video file via WhatsApp from the number used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has previously denied it hacked Bezos’ phone.

Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post newspaper, whose columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Saudi Crown Prince agree to establish Nigeria – Saudi Council

The newspaper has covered the death, the investigation and the political fallout closely.

Officials in Riyadh have repeatedly said Mohammed had nothing to do with Khashoggi’s death and described it as a “rogue operation.”

In December, five people were sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi’s murder.

Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, who investigated the Khashoggi case, and David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion & expression, were due to deliver a statement.

Kaye wrote that they would be addressing “these very serious hacking allegations’’.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.