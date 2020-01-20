Putin sends amendments to parliament to change presidential term limits

Related News

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted amendments to parliament on Monday to change the presidential term limits, according to the bill posted on the legislature’s website.

Mr Putin wants to remove the word “consecutive” in the current constitution stipulates that the president cannot serve “more than two consecutive terms.”

Putin had suggested the amendment among a raft of constitutional reforms during his state of the nation speech last week.

The reforms include giving more power to the prime minister and the State Council, prompting speculation that Mr Putin is preparing options for retaining a leadership position when his current term ends in four years.

(dpa/NAN)