World leaders, CEOs, celebrities arrive Davos for WEF

World leaders, chief executives, economists and celebrities will on Tuesday converge in the Swiss mountain town of Davos for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

This year, as the WEF marks its 50th anniversary, participants will address the prospects for trade and global economic growth.

They will also address the future of multilateralism and the geopolitical order which is faced by challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the main themes for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 include how to reduce the long-term debt burden and keep the economy working at a pace that allows for greater inclusion, and how to create a global consensus on deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and avoid a “technology war.”

Meanwhile, climate campaigner Greta Thunberg — who will be attending the forum, will demand that business and political leaders halt investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, end fossil fuel subsidies and divest from fossil fuels.

It would be recalled that Thunberg at a rally on Friday warned those in power: “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Some economists told NAN that the theme for this year’s meeting “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world” — reflects the number of chief executives who have pledged to start paying as much attention to employees, customers and the environment as to their shareholders.

Nigeria will be represented by some ministers and top government functionaries.

WEF, established in 1971, is a nonprofit international organisation that seeks to promote public-private cooperation.

