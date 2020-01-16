Train derails in eastern India, injuring 16

Related News

At least 16 people were injured on Thursday when a passenger train derailed in India’s Eastern state of Odisha, officials said.

The accident occurred when the Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a goods train in the Cuttack district resulting in eight of its coaches going off the tracks, railways spokesman JP Mishra said.

Heavy fog may have led to the accident that was reported in the morning, police said.

“All coaches were checked and trapped passengers evacuated. Of those wounded, five have suffered serious injuries. All of them were taken to nearby hospitals,’’ Mishra added.

Footage on news channels showed locals helping disaster staff in rescue operations and moving the injured to ambulances.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known and the railways had ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Train traffic on the route would remain affected on Thursday since operations to clear the coaches from the tracks would take time, he added.

Accidents are common on India’s railway network, which is among the biggest in the world.

(dpaNAN)