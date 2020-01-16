Train derails in eastern India, injuring 16

A derailed train used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]
A derailed train used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]

At least 16 people were injured on Thursday when a passenger train derailed in India’s Eastern state of Odisha, officials said.

The accident occurred when the Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a goods train in the Cuttack district resulting in eight of its coaches going off the tracks, railways spokesman JP Mishra said.

Heavy fog may have led to the accident that was reported in the morning, police said.

“All coaches were checked and trapped passengers evacuated. Of those wounded, five have suffered serious injuries. All of them were taken to nearby hospitals,’’ Mishra added.

Footage on news channels showed locals helping disaster staff in rescue operations and moving the injured to ambulances.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known and the railways had ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Train traffic on the route would remain affected on Thursday since operations to clear the coaches from the tracks would take time, he added.

Accidents are common on India’s railway network, which is among the biggest in the world.

(dpaNAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.