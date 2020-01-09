Iran warns Trump of ‘dangerous response’ to further action by U.S.

Related News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on Thursday, warned the U.S. that it risked a “dangerous response” if the White House tried any further interventions in the region.

The assassination of Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq recently, led to Iran firing missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

The U.S. had designated Mr Soleimani a “terrorist’’.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said on Wednesday that Iran now “appears to be standing down.’’

Mr Rouhani has, however, threatened that there would more retaliatory moves if needed.

“If the U.S. makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response.

“The Americans and the White House have no understanding of the region.

“Although they have recognised what a mistake they have made after their terrorist measure and following the uprising of regional nations and the unity that was created,’’ Mr Rouhani said during a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson told Mr Rouhani that Britain still backed an Iran nuclear deal that the U.S. had withdrawn from; and also denounced British comments against Mr Soleimani.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson had also on Wednesday said the general had “the blood of British troops on his hands.”

“Undoubtedly, without martyr Soleimani’s efforts, you would not have had calm in London today,” Mr Rouhani said, appearing to give credit to Soleimani’s supposed efforts at combating the Islamic State terrorist group.

Pope Francis said tensions risked triggering “a vaster conflict that all of us would want to avert” while Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported the U.S. had moved aircraft to Cyprus for possible evacuation of U.S. citizens from the Middle East.

(dpa/NAN)