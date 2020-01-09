China says shares similar views, positions with Russia on middle East issue

China Premier, President Xi Jinping
China said on Thursday it is in close communication with parties including Russia on the Middle East issue.

China and Russia share highly similar views and positions on this issue, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

NAN reports that China and Russia have enhanced military ties in recent years, conducting joint naval drills annually and coordinating security policies across Asia through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

President Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia have met more than 30 times since 2013, with the Chinese leader calling his Russian counterpart his “closest foreign colleague.”

