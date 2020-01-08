U.S. forces in Syria on alert after Iranian attacks

U.S. forces [PHOTO CREDIT: USA Today]
U.S. forces [PHOTO CREDIT: USA Today]

A war monitor reports on Wednesday said U.S. forces, positioned along with their Syrian Kurdish allies in eastern Syria, are on alert following the overnight Iranian missile attacks in neighbouring Iraq.

Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, the Pentagon said, in what Tehran said was revenge for the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Mr Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad airport last week.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said U.S. forces were conducting heavy patrols near the Koniko oil field north-east of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria.

Militiamen from the U.S. backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were also seen atop armoured vehicles with missile launchers also patrolling the area, the Britain-based monitor added.

READ ALSO: UN calls for restraint after U.S. killing of Iranian general

The watchdog, which has been covering violence in Syria since the pro-democracy uprising started there in 2011, said U.S. drones were constantly hovering over the area of the Euphrates River and monitoring the situation.

The number of U.S. soldiers in war-torn Syria is not clear.

But, the observatory head, Rami Abdel-Rahman said “only hundreds are left in Syria.”

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.