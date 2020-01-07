Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq

Related News

NATO is temporarily pulling some of its troops out of Iraq and moving others around within the country, Dylan White, Acting Spokesperson for the military alliance, said on Tuesday.

Mr White said to protect the safety of its troops NATO will take measures including the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.

READ ALSO:

“NATO maintains a presence in Iraq. And, we are prepared to continue our training and capacity-building when the situation permits,’’ he said.

NATO had already suspended its training operations on the ground after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, by the United States sent tensions spiralling in recent days.

(dpa/NAN)