Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq

NATO leaders at the London Conference held in 2019

NATO is temporarily pulling some of its troops out of Iraq and moving others around within the country, Dylan White, Acting Spokesperson for the military alliance, said on Tuesday.

Mr White said to protect the safety of its troops NATO will take measures including the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.

READ ALSO: White House to shun Wednesday’s Trump impeachment hearing

“NATO maintains a presence in Iraq. And, we are prepared to continue our training and capacity-building when the situation permits,’’ he said.

NATO had already suspended its training operations on the ground after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, by the United States sent tensions spiralling in recent days.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.