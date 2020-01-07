U.S. plans to build airfield for strategic bombers in Iraq

Al Sumaria TV channel on Tuesday reported that the United States planned to build an airfield for B-52 strategic bombers in Al Asad airbase in the Iraqi province of Anbar.

“The U.S. military intends to build a massive international high-performance airfield for B-52 strategic bombers in Ayn Al Asad airbase in the Al Baghdadi area of the Hit district in the west of Anbar province,’’ it stated.

It added that the present U.S. forces had expanded infrastructure to build an airstrip for bombers.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon’s plans to send B-52 bombers to the country, which remains outraged over the extrajudicial killing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, by the U.S.

The situation in Iraq has become much more complicated after the U.S. assassination of Mr Soleimani on Friday.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from the country in response.

(Sputnik/NAN)

