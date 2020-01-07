Iranian parliament increases budget for revolutionary guard

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. [Photo credit: Real Iran]

The Iranian parliament has increased the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) budget until March 20, the end of the Persian year, Parliamentary Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday.

Mr Larijani said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei ordered the IRGC budget to be increased by the equivalent of 225 million dollars.

According to the state-run news agency, IRNA, the increase is related to implementation of the hard revenge plan against the U.S. for the killing of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

In addition, the Iranian parliament had designated all Pentagon commanders who were responsible for Mr Soleimani’s death as “terrorists,” IRNA reported.

The law was passed unanimously with calls of “death to the U.S. “from lawmakers.

(dpa/NAN)

