Northern Irish university appoints Hillary Clinton as chancellor

Hillary Clinton [Photo Credit: New York Post]
Northern Ireland’s leading university on Thursday appointed former U.S Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as its new chancellor, hailing her as an “internationally recognised leader and an inspirational role model.’’

Queen’s University Belfast said Mrs Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2018, would become its first female chancellor.

Stephen Prenter, chair of the university’s senate, said in a statement that Clinton’s five-year appointment had made considerable contribution to Northern Ireland.

Mr Prenter added that Mr Clinton as an internationally recognised leader, would be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.

Mrs Clinton said it was “a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years.

“The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence,’’ she added.

The university said Clinton had a “long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration’’ in Northern Ireland.

“As secretary of state, she focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland.

“Also, during her time as first lady, made considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process,” it said.

Mrs Clinton, 72, is the wife of former U.S President Bill Clinton and also the Democratic candidate in the 2016 U.S presidential election, losing to Republican President Donald Trump.

(dpa/NAN)

