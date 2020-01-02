Trump not listed as part of U.S. delegation to World Summit in Davos

Donald Trump [Photo: BBC]
Donald Trump [Photo: BBC]

The United States has released a list of members of its presidential delegation to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, amid speculation as to whether President Donald Trump would attend the annual event in Davos later this month.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is listed as the leader of the delegation in the statement from the White House.

In spite of the absence of Mr Trump’s name on the release, the U.S. media, including CNN, said that Mr Trump was in fact expected to go, citing unnamed officials.

READ MORE: Donald Trump impeached by U.S House of Reps

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are among the members of the group to travel to Switzerland.

Mr Trump did not attend last year’s event due to a government shutdown in Washington, and there has been speculation as to whether he could skip this year’s forum due to impeachment proceedings in Washington.

The forum, to mark its 50th annual meeting on January 21 – 24, would gather world leaders to discuss policymaking.

A major topic on the agenda is climate change.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.