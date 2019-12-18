Prince Charles to visit Israel, Palestinian territories

Related News

Prince Charles will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories next month on behalf of the British government, the royal family announced on Wednesday.

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on January 23 and will “undertake a number of engagements on behalf of the British government,” said Charles’ office, Clarence House.

The presidents of Russia, France, Germany, Italy and Austria are among state leaders, who plan to attend the Holocaust remembrance event on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, Rivlin’s office said earlier.

Charles will also undertake government business during a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories at the invitation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Clarence House said.

It said the prince, who is the eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II, had previously visited Jerusalem in 2016 and 1995 on behalf of his mother.

Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, made the first official visit by a British royal to Israel and the Palestinian territories last year, after a request by the British government.

