France to exempt people born before 1975 from pension reform

France President, Emmanuel Macron
France President, Emmanuel Macron

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday said the new pension system planned by President Emmanuel Macron would only apply to those born in 1975 and later.

Initial government proposals had suggested it could apply to those born in 1963 or later, subject to negotiations.

Those born in 2004 would be subject to the new system from the start of their career, while for others it would only apply to earnings from 2025 on.

Philippe is presenting the government’s final decisions on the planned system to the country’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council, on the seventh day of a strike against the proposals that has crippled public transport.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.