Six killed in Czech hospital shooting

Police officers stand guard at the crime scene in front of a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, where four people have been killed. EPA
Police officers stand guard at the crime scene in front of a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, where four people have been killed. EPA

At least six people have been killed in a shooting at a hospital in the Czech Republic.

The hospital is in the north-eastern city of Ostrava.

The BBC quotes the Czech police as saying that the suspected gunman was still at large.

The shooting is believed have occurred at the traumatology clinic of the hospital although the entire hospital has now been evacuated.

“The police are intensively searching for the perpetrator,” the BBC quotes the police as saying.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.