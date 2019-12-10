Related News

At least six people have been killed in a shooting at a hospital in the Czech Republic.

The hospital is in the north-eastern city of Ostrava.

The BBC quotes the Czech police as saying that the suspected gunman was still at large.

The shooting is believed have occurred at the traumatology clinic of the hospital although the entire hospital has now been evacuated.

“The police are intensively searching for the perpetrator,” the BBC quotes the police as saying.