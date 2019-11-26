Earthquake hits Albania

Aftermaths of the Albania earthquakes [PIX: Yahoo News]
An earthquake has hit parts of Albania, leading to the collapse of buildings and people being trapped under rubble.

BBC reported that the quake hit 34 km northwest of the capital Tirana, early Monday morning.

One person has been confirmed dead by a defence ministry spokeswoman. The woman died after “panicking and jumping out of a building.”

Although only one person has been confirmed dead, dozens of people have been injured.

The quake is said to be felt across the region “including the Serbian city of Novi Sad, almost 700 kilometers away.”

BBC also reported that firefighters and army staff are helping residents caught under the rubble in Durres, 40km west of Tirana.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, “there have been a number of aftershocks including one of 5.3 magnitudes.”

