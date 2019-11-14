One confirmed dead in U.S. school shooting

Related News

One person has died after Thursday’s shooting at a Southern California high school in the U.S.

The CNN reports that a female patient died at Henry Mayo Newhall hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Patrick Moody.

Mr Moody said two male patients remain in critical condition, and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.

He said the hospital received four patients from today’s incident.

Two students from Saugus High School were also transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California.

At least six people were reportedly injured during the shooting which started in the early hours of Thursday.

The gunman who carried out the shooting has also been reported dead.

School officials have lifted a lockdown on all schools in the area.

“Law enforcement has notified us that the suspect is in custody and a weapon has been seized. We have been told that there is no other suspect. The lockdown has therefore now been lifted from all schools,” said Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District.