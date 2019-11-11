Bolivia president resigns amidst protests

Related News

President Evo Morales of Bolivia resigned from office on Sunday night after weeks of unrest in the South American country.

The resignation plunged the country into further chaos amidst search for a successor.

The country has been deemed effectively without a government since Mr Morales stepped down on Sunday night.

The vice president and Senate president also designed.

Mr Morales claimed victory in the October 20 election that was widely disputed by opposition parties and condemned as a charade by international observers. Wild protests soon followed the disputes, with thousands pouring unto the streets, disrupting economic activities.

Mr Morales, who first assumed power in 2006, stepped down on Sunday after a large section of the police and military joined the protesters. The former president’s whereabouts remained unknown.

On Sunday night, he tweeted that he was being sought for “illegal” arrest by the police, saying that he had been compelled to flee office in the manner of a coup d’etat.

He also said his home was “assaulted” by violent groups, and a video that showed people inspecting what was said to be Mr Morales’ raided residence surfaced on social media overnight.

Local media reported that Mr Morales’ resignation letter would be read at the country’s parliament in the capital La Paz on Monday.

Already, thousands have taken to the streets, looting and causing damages to properties. Mr Morales’ potential successors have all resigned their positions.

Jeanine Añez of the opposition Democrat Union said she would take power in interim capacity to be able to control the situation, although it was unclear whether she would be able to do this since Mr Morales’ Movement for Socialism controls both houses of parliament.