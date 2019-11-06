Hungarian mayor resigns over yacht orgy tape

Zsolt Borkai in a leaked video from the yatch (Photo Credit: Magyar Hang)

The mayor of the Hungarian city of Gyor, who was re-elected in October despite being featured in an explicit sex tape, said on Wednesday he is resigning.

Zsolt Borkai was shown participating in an orgy on a yacht with suspected prostitutes in a video leaked shortly before local elections on October 13.

The video, posted by an anonymous blogger, also included conversations hinting at corruption.
No proof has been offered to back the suggestion, however.

A married man with two children, Mr Borkai was narrowly re-elected.

But he came under pressure from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party to resign.
He has been expelled from the party.

He said in an open letter that he will bear the consequences and step down from his post in the north-western city.

Mr Borkai said he would step down on Friday, a day after he is scheduled to be formally inaugurated.

He will, however, remain in office in a caretaker role until a replacement is elected in a repeat vote, a process that could take months.

(dpa / NAN)

