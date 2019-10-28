Seven die in heavy rains in Saudi Arabia

Related News

At least seven people have died and 11 others have been wounded in heavy rains and flooding in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, the Saudi Civil Defence Department said on Monday.

The casualties occurred in Hafar al-Batin province since the torrential rains began on Friday until Sunday night, a civil defence spokesman in the eastern region was quoted as saying by the official news agency SPA.

The spokesman added that 16 people were evacuated, seven were sheltered and 40 vehicles and three houses were damaged.

A number of people and one vehicle were trapped due to the rains, according to reports received by the civil defence.

(dpa/NAN)