Brexit: Johnson threatens fresh election if parliament extent timetable

The EU will not reopen the Brexit deal it has reached with Britain if lawmakers seek to change it by amending legislation to ratify the agreement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

The government plans to get the legislation through the House of Commons, parliament’s lower chamber, by the end of Thursday but some lawmakers hope to make changes to it.

“Our European friends could not be clearer: the deal on the table is the one contained in this bill and the decision for this House is whether to ratify this deal rather than going round in circles in a futile attempt to construct a new one,” Mr Johnson told parliament.

The alternative to approving the deal is to undo Brexit, Mr Johnson said, urging lawmakers to work “night and day” to get the legislation through.

Mr Johnson says he will scrap his Brexit legislation and call an election if lawmakers vote to extend his timetable for a key bill in parliament.

“I will in no way allow months more of this (delay),” Mr Johnson says, ahead of a vote on a motion to rush through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in just three days.

“The bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward to a general election,” he adds.

“I will argue at that election. Let’s get Brexit done,” Mr Johnson tells lawmakers.

“The escape route is visible, the prize is visible before us,” the prime minister said.

