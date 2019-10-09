Former Dutch housing minister commits suicide

Netherlands Prime Minister, Mark Rutte

The family of former Dutch Minister Ella Vogelaar on Wednesday reported that she committed suicide at the age of 69.

The family said in a statement that Vogelaar has been suffering from depression for quite some time and has finally put an end to her life.

Vogelaar was chair of Oxfam Novib, the largest Dutch international development organisation from 2004 to 2007.

From February 2007 until 2008, she was minister of housing, neighbourhoods and integration in the fourth cabinet of Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende on behalf of the Labor Party PvdA.

She lost the confidence of the PvdA board and had to leave after some months.

During her short time in office, Vogelaar introduced a list of forty disadvantaged neighbourhoods in large cities and helped them receive extra investments.

Those neighbourhoods were soon given the name “Vogelaar neighbourhoods.’’

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.