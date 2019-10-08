Canadian-American, Swiss win Nobel Prize in Physics

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics was on Tuesday awarded jointly to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for their findings into the evolution of the universe and the Earth’s place in the cosmos.

Mr Peebles, a Canadian-American, was awarded half the prize, while Messrs Mayor and Queloz, from Switzerland, shared the other half.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the renowned prize in Stockholm on Tuesday morning.

Mr Peebles “took on the cosmos, with its billions of galaxies and galaxy clusters,” the committee found. “His theoretical framework, developed over two decades, is the foundation of our modern understanding of the universe’s history, from the Big Bang to the present day.”

Read also: Buhari threatens ‘firm and decisive action’ against ‘hate speech’ promoters

Messrs Mayor and Queloz “started a revolution in astronomy and over 4,000 exoplanets have since been found in the Milky Way,” Nobel officials said. “Strange new worlds are still being discovered, with an incredible wealth of sizes, forms and orbits.”

Last year, the prize was awarded to Arthur Ashkin, an American, Gérard Mourou, a French, and Donna Strickland, a Canadian, for their work with lasers and microscopy, which improved optical tweezers and chirped pulse amplification. Ms Strickland was the third woman to win the prize.

On Monday, Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology was awarded to William Kaelin Jr., Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza for their work in discovering how cells sense and adapt to the presence of oxygen.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.