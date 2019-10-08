Canadian-American, Swiss win Nobel Prize in Physics

Related News

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics was on Tuesday awarded jointly to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for their findings into the evolution of the universe and the Earth’s place in the cosmos.

Mr Peebles, a Canadian-American, was awarded half the prize, while Messrs Mayor and Queloz, from Switzerland, shared the other half.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the renowned prize in Stockholm on Tuesday morning.

Mr Peebles “took on the cosmos, with its billions of galaxies and galaxy clusters,” the committee found. “His theoretical framework, developed over two decades, is the foundation of our modern understanding of the universe’s history, from the Big Bang to the present day.”

Messrs Mayor and Queloz “started a revolution in astronomy and over 4,000 exoplanets have since been found in the Milky Way,” Nobel officials said. “Strange new worlds are still being discovered, with an incredible wealth of sizes, forms and orbits.”

Last year, the prize was awarded to Arthur Ashkin, an American, Gérard Mourou, a French, and Donna Strickland, a Canadian, for their work with lasers and microscopy, which improved optical tweezers and chirped pulse amplification. Ms Strickland was the third woman to win the prize.

On Monday, Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology was awarded to William Kaelin Jr., Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza for their work in discovering how cells sense and adapt to the presence of oxygen.