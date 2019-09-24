Opposition lawmakers seek Johnson’s resignation after ‘historic’ court ruling

Related News

Opposition lawmakers have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after what British media called a “historic” ruling by the Supreme Court that his suspension of parliament was unlawful.

“Delighted that @UKSupremeCourt have followed Scottish court & found that @BorisJohnson acted unlawfully,” tweeted Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry, who led a successful challenge to the suspension in Scotland.

“(Parliament) must resume immediately & he must resign,” Cherry said.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also called for Johnson to “consider his position” and become Britain’s “shortest serving prime minister.”

Speaking at a Labour conference, Corbyn demanded the immediate recall of parliament.

“MPs must get back and be brave and bold in holding this unscrupulous government to account,” anti-Brexit legal activist Gina Miller, who led a challenge to the suspension in the English courts, told reporters outside the court. (dpa/NAN)