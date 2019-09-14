Italy allows migrants on NGO vessel to disembark

The Ocean Viking is run by the SOS Mediterranee charity and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) (dpa photo)

The more than 80 migrants on board the NGO vessel, Ocean Viking, in the Mediterranean have been granted permission to disembark in Italy.

“The #OceanViking just received instruction from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Rome to proceed to Lampedusa, Italy, which has been designated as Place of Safety for the 82 survivors rescued in two operations,’’ SOS Mediterranee posted on Twitter Saturday.

The Ocean Viking has more than 80 migrants on board after it took in 34 migrants from another boat caught up in bad weather earlier this week.

It picked up 50 migrants last Sunday.

Only two people, a pregnant woman and her husband, had been allowed to disembark so far.

They were brought to Malta.

UN Refugee Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, welcomed the development, saying it was an “important step” towards finding an agreement between European nations that gives clear regulations for the disembarkation and distribution of migrants.

French Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, wrote on Twitter that a “European ad hoc agreement’’ had been made between Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg regarding the Ocean Viking.

Advertisement

wits Advert

He also highlighted the need for a more durable mechanism for dealing with rescued migrants.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.