Former Indonesian president Habibie dies at 83

Former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie
Former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie

Former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie died on Wednesday after being treated in a Jakarta army hospital for a heart ailment.

Mr Habibie was 83 at the time of death.

“I on behalf of the people of Indonesia and the government would like to express my deep sorrow for the passing of Professor BJ Habibie.

“Mr Habibie was a world-class scientist, the father of Indonesian technological advancement and the third president of Indonesia,” President Joko Widodo told reporters.

Last year, Mr Habibie was admitted to the Starnberg hospital near Munich and underwent treatment for a leaky heart valve.

Mr Habibie studied engineering and worked in Germany before he returned to Indonesia in 1976 to help build the country’s technology and industry sector under the government of then-president Suharto.

He is credited with democratising Indonesia after he took office as president to replace Suharto, who resigned under pressure in 1998 amid widespread unrest at the height of the Asian financial crisis.

Mr Habibie served as president from May 1998 to October 1999.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.