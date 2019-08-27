Trump pledges full support for Brazilian leader amid wildfires

U.S. President, Donald Trump said on Tuesday, that his country is fully supportive of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro efforts to fight raging wildfires in the Amazon.
Mr Trump said in a tweet “Bolsonaro is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil, not easy.
“He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA.’’
The Brazilian leader responded on Twitter, saying his country is fighting the wildfires with great success.
Mr Bolsonaro added that “the fake news campaign built against our sovereignty will not work, the U.S. can always count on Brazil.’’
(dpa/NAN)
