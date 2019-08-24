World War II air bomb destroyed in Bosnian city

A police ribbon seals off the city centre of Koblenz December 4, 2011. Some 45,000 people, nearly half of the city's population had to be evacuated on Sunday within a 2km radius of a World War II bomb that was found in the partially dried up river Rhine. The defuse of the 1.8 tons bomb that was dropped by the Royal Air Force (RAF) caused the biggest bomb-related evacuation in Germany's post-war history. The bomb was found after water levels fell significantly in Europe’s largest waterway due to a prolonged dry period. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) - RTR2UTON

A World War II air bomb, weighing some 226 kilogrammes, was successfully destroyed on Saturday in an uninhabited area in Petkovac, located 325 kilometres northwest of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH’s) capital Sarajevo, local media reported.

The bomb, containing 100 kilogrammes of explosive, was found the same day in Sana River two meters under the ground, and removed by members of the demining sector, in cooperation with members of the Czech Ministry of Interior.

Assistant to the director of Civil Protection Administration of Republika Srpska, one of the entities in BiH, Dragan Kos said for Nezavisne Newspapers that the bomb was transported 1,700 meters upstream by the Czech police, then loaded into a vehicle and neutralized in Petkovac.

He added that the investigation, location, removal and neutralization of bomb have lasted since Aug. 12.

A total of seven air bombs were removed from the Sana River bed this week, and three German-produced air bombs “SD 70” were removed in 2016 and one English air bomb in 2018. (Xinhua/NAN)

