63 killed in Afghanistan wedding explosion

63 killed in Afghanistan wedding explosion [Photo: BBC]
63 killed in Afghanistan wedding explosion [Photo: BBC]

At least 63 people were killed after a bomb exploded at a wedding party in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday evening.

The explosion occurred in a Shiite neighbourhood as people gathered to celebrate a wedding in the Dubai City wedding hall. The victims included women and children, an official said.

The Associated Press quoted a witness, Gul Mohammad, as saying the blast occurred near the stage where musicians were and “all the youths, children and all the people who were there were killed.”

The Shiites are a minority in Afghanistan and have been repeatedly targeted by the Taliban and other Sunni armed groups in the country.

Read also: I won’t steal public funds – Kwara Governor

The Taliban, which has carried out attacks in several parts of Afghanistan, however, denied responsibility for Saturday’s incident and condemned it.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The Taliban governed Afghanistan before a U.S.-led attack following a September 11, 2001, terrorist attack in the U.S. The group is currently negotiating with the Americans for a withdrawal of the latter’s forces from Afghanistan. The U.S. wants a commitment from the Taliban to stop further attacks and to negotiate a peace and governance deal with the U.S.-backed Afghanistan government.

Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani, who condemned the attack, however, said the Taliban cannot “absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists”.

Mr Ghani shared his view on his official Twitter handle, @ashrafghani.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.