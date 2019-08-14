I spend N15 million on marijuana monthly — Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson, a former professional boxer, has admitted he smokes a ridiculous amount of weed. Mr Tyson, 53, revealed that he takes marijuana worth roughly $40,000 each month with his partner, Eben Britton.

The USA Today reports that Mr Tyson made the disclosure during a recent episode of his podcast “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.”

The duo reportedly “smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month.” Mr Tyson’s ranch, located in California, produces a myriad of cannabis products.

Also in the podcast, he talked about his plans to open a weed resort in Palm Springs, California.

The news gripped Twitter users, who questioned just how exactly Mr Tyson could consume that much weed in a month.

One user tweeted: “Hey. I just read you smoke 40k of weed each month. How is that even possible? Do you have a central air system that dispenses weed into your home 24/7?”

Another dumbfounded user said that the former boxer must be paying too much.

“BREAKING!!! Mike Tyson pay way too much for his weed.”

Tyson was, for several years, the biggest name in boxing, becoming a heavyweight champion at 20, amongst other records he shattered throughout his career.

He retired from professional boxing in 2006.

