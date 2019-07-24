Boris Johnson becomes UK Prime Minister

Related News

Boris Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign secretary, has officially become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdon.

Mr Johnson succeeded Theresa May after meeting with the Queen of England on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Johnson, an ardent Brexit campaigner, used his first public comments as prime minister to vow that the UK would leave the European Union on October 31,

“No ifs, ands or buts,” the new prime minister said.

Mr Johnson said he would work on “a new deal, a better deal” from the European Union on Brexit.

He won the Conservative Party’s leadership election on Tuesday, defeating Jeremy Hunt.