Boris Johnson elected leader of UK Conservative Party

Boris Johnson
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. [Photo credit:

The race to who succeeds Theresa May has finally reached the touchline as the United Kingdom Conservative Party elected Boris Johnson as the party leader and Prime Minister.

The party, as reported by CNN, consists of 160,000 members, less than one per cent of the nearly 67 million population figure of Britain.

As announced by Cheryl Gillan, the Conservative Returning Officer, Mr Johnson, a former journalist and a two terms mayor of London, emerged winner over his main challenger, Jeremy Hunt, with over 94,000 votes out of the total number of 159,320 eligible voters.

Ms May bowed to pressure to resign from her party members following her failed Brexit exit proposals.

Brexit, a blend of the words, British and Exit, is the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Brexit, which overshadowed most of Ms May’s era, is considered as Mr Johnson’s selling point.

The incoming prime minister has vowed to lead the country out of European Union to continue Britain’s long influence in world affairs.

Ms May will hold her last cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will finally leave office on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson: A profile

Mr Johnson studied at the elite Eton College and Oxford University before embarking on a career in journalism, which ultimately catapulted him into politics.

He was a journalist with Daily Telegraph and also functioned as a Mayor of London for many years.

He also served as foreign secretary in Ms May’s government and later stepped down after it became obvious that Ms May would not deliver the sweeping, clean break from Europe as the UK conservatives had expected.

Mr Johnson is expected to take a more hardline approach towards the final negotiation over Brexit, as October deadline looms.

