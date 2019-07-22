Trump dismisses Iran’s claim of arresting CIA spies

U.S President Donald Trump ordered military action against Iran
U.S. President, Donald Trump (Photo Credit: Financial Tribune)

U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Monday, dismissed Iran’s claim of dismantling a spying network in the country working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) amid escalating tensions in the region.

“The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth, Mr Trump said in a morning tweet, calling it `lies and propaganda’ put out by Tehran.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Monday announced that it had dismantled a spying network inside the country serving the CIA and arrested 17 people.

Some of the detainees were sentenced to death, the ministry said in a statement.

Tehran’s announcement came amid tensions in the Gulf region.

The U.S. military said on Friday that the Pentagon authorised the movement of military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia to help deter credible threats.

