Norwegian schools to teach about massacre that killed 77 – Report

Erna Solberg, Norwegian PM [Photo: The Independent]
Erna Solberg, Norwegian PM [Photo: The Independent]

The 2011 terror attacks in Oslo and the nearby island of Utoya that killed 77 people are to become part of the curriculum in Norway’s schools in the future.

Children and teenagers should learn about the acts of terrorism, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported, following an anniversary event of the terrorist attacks on Sunday.

In 2011, Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in gun and bomb attacks in Oslo and at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoya.

It is not only important to understand the attacks but to put the attacks into a bigger context, said Education Minister, Jan Sanner, according to the newspaper.

Therefore, the material needs to be introduced into schools, the newspaper reported him as saying, without saying when the new material would be added.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.