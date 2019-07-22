Norwegian schools to teach about massacre that killed 77 – Report

Related News

The 2011 terror attacks in Oslo and the nearby island of Utoya that killed 77 people are to become part of the curriculum in Norway’s schools in the future.

Children and teenagers should learn about the acts of terrorism, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported, following an anniversary event of the terrorist attacks on Sunday.

In 2011, Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in gun and bomb attacks in Oslo and at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoya.

It is not only important to understand the attacks but to put the attacks into a bigger context, said Education Minister, Jan Sanner, according to the newspaper.

Therefore, the material needs to be introduced into schools, the newspaper reported him as saying, without saying when the new material would be added.

(dpa/NAN)