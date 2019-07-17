China to reduce oversized classes to improve education

China aims to eliminate super-sized classes that accommodate more than 66 students in primary and middle schools nationwide by the end of 2020, according to a guideline released on Wednesday.
The proportion of large-sized classes with over 56 students will be kept to not more than five per cent by 2020, the document said, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance.
Oversized classes have long been a prominent issue in China’s compulsory education system as quality education resources are insufficient in some regions.
(Xinhua/NAN)
