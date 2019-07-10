UN nuclear watchdog holds special meeting on Iran

A nuclear plant in Iran used to illustrate the story
A nuclear plant in Iran used to illustrate the story

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held a special meeting on Iran on Wednesday, days after Tehran announced its second violation of the nuclear deal struck with world powers in 2015.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation board of governors went into talks starting at 2:30 pm (1230 GMT) in Vienna.

Representatives were to be briefed by IAEA leader Yukiya Amano on the latest findings regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Agency inspectors have access to Iranian facilities and issue quarterly reports on the programme’s status.

The meeting was called by the U.S., which has put enormous pressure on Iran since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Obama-era deal that aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Iran announced it had deliberately breached two key aspects of the accord in response to the sanctions reinstated by Trump.

Tehran is now enriching uranium beyond the level that had been agreed to in the deal, while also increasing its stockpile of low-enriched uranium above the limit set out.

The violations are intended to compel European signatories to step up efforts to help Iran’s sanctions-hit economy or face the death of the deal that took years to negotiate.

But Washington is also exerting influence on European allies to be tougher on Iran.

The Trump administration argues the deal did not do enough to constrain Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes or check Tehran’s violent activities in the Middle East.

No major decisions are expected to be announced following the meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.

Tehran said it was glad the IAEA was meeting, describing it as “a good opportunity for Iran to explain its position and challenge the parties that have failed to implement the nuclear deal.

“It’s black humour on the part of the US to demand a meeting about an agreement from which they themselves left,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state news agency IRNA on Wednesday.

Mousavi said Iran wanted to stay in the deal, but needed to see the promised economic benefits.

“We are still open for diplomacy – but no lip service about the atomic deal – instead concrete and practical solutions,” he said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

He said Iran was not open to renegotiating the accord.

Germany, France, Britain and the European Union expressed “deep concern” on Tuesday at Iran’s enrichment activities and called on Tehran to reverse the move “without delay”.

They asked for an urgent meeting of all remaining parties to the deal to be held sometime soon, but the statement did not outline any new steps to salvage it.

The EU has sought to keep the deal alive by developing a money transaction system known as Instex that allows Iran to circumvent U.S. sanctions and continue doing business with international partners, but the workaround has failed to get off the ground. (Sputnik/NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.