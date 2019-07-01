One killed as Germany’s armed forces helicopter crashes

Germany helicopter (Photo Credit: The Nation Newspaper)
A helicopter of the Bundeswehr, the unified armed forces of Germany, crashed in Lower Saxony, killing one person and seriously injuring another, the German armed forces confirmed on Monday.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon in Aerzen District, according to local German police.

Fire had broken out around the crash site which was close to a forest area, said a spokesperson from Aerzen’s local fire brigade.

The helicopter was part of the Buekeburg Military Aviation School, the spokesperson, who was not named, confirmed.

The German training helicopter was in a low-flying exercise shortly before the crash.

Only last week, two Eurofighters of the German Armed Forces collided during air combat exercises and crashed in Mecklenburg, Western Pomerania.

Both pilots had managed to operate their ejection seats. A flying instructor had survived the accident, while the second pilot died in the accident.

(Xinhua/NAN)

