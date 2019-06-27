G20 Summit: Air Force officer accompanying Brazilian president caught with cocaine

Related News

A Brazilian Air Force officer travelling on the entourage of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to Japan, has been arrested in Spain after he was caught with 39 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Mr Bolsonaro and his entourage were going to Japan for a two-day G20 summit starting on Friday in Osaka.

According to CNN, the officer identified as Sergeant Silva Rodrigues was arrested on Tuesday in Seville, Spain, when the backup plane travelling to Osaka made a stop-over.

“The Defense Ministry informs that, on Tuesday, June 25th, an Air Force officer suspected of transporting narcotic substances was detained in the Seville airport in Spain.

“We are investigating the facts and are launching a military police inquiry.”

President Bolsonaro, who was travelling on a separate plane at the time of Mr Rodrigues’ arrest, through his Twitter handle @jairbolsonaro said he had instructed the Defense Ministry to cooperate with the Spanish authorities.

He said if the officer is found guilty, he would “be judged and convicted by law.”

Also in a statement on Wednesday, the country’s Vice-President, Hamilton Mourao, described the officer as a qualified drug mule.

“It’s obvious that, given the amount of drugs he had on him, that he didn’t just buy them around the corner and take them with him,” Mr Mourao told reporters on camera in Brasilia.

“He was working as a qualified drug mule, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Following his career records as reported by Brazilian media, Mr Rodrigues had accompanied three Brazilian presidents during 29 journeys in the past. At the time of filing this report, he was still with the Spanish authorities.