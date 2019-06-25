Rain-related incidents kill 17 people in India’s Uttar Pradesh

Related News

India’s state-run broadcaster, All India Radio (AIR) on Tuesday, said no fewer than 17 people were killed and 19 others injured in rain-related incidents in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deaths occurred during the 36 hours rain which fell in many parts of the state.

“So far, 17 people were killed and 19 others injured in different rain-related incidents in the state in the last 36 hours.

“Maximum casualties have been reported from Hardoi, where three farmers died when lightning struck them in their fields.

“Lightning also caused two deaths each in Sitapur and Jalaun and one death in Badayun,’’ the broadcaster said.

According to meteorological department officials, the last 24 hours monsoon had reached Ruhelkhand and Tarai regions in the state.

“Most districts, including Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur are getting monsoon showers. Highest rain was recorded in Shahjahanpur in the last 24 hours which was 43 millimeters,” AIR said.

The local government of Uttar Pradesh has expressed grief over the deaths and directed all district magistrates to distribute monetary relief to those families that lost their members, besides providing medical care to the injured.

According to meteorological department officials, thundershowers are likely to continue at most places across the state during the next two days.

Southwest monsoon this year first hit India’s southern state of Kerala on June 8, after a week’s delay.

(Xinhua/NAN)