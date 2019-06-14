British minister approves Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid, on Thursday, said he has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S.

He told the BBC that it will be up to the courts to decide the next step.

Mr Javid told the broadcaster that Australian citizen Assange, 47, was “rightly behind bars.’’

“There’s an extradition request from the U.S. that is before the courts on Friday, but on Wednesday I signed the extradition order and certified it, and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow,’’ he said.

Mr Assange’s lawyers are expected to challenge Mr Javid’s decision, paving the way for a lengthy appeal process through British courts.

The U.S. government has accused Mr Assange of conspiring with former U.S. military intelligence analyst, Chelsea Manning, to leak a trove of classified material in 2010.

He has been held at London’s Belmarsh prison since police dragged him from the Ecuadorian embassy in London on April 11.

He had spent seven years inside the embassy to avoid arrest.

Mr Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison on May 1, after he was found guilty of breaching bail conditions related to an earlier extradition request from Sweden.

The extradition request had wanted him to answer allegations of rape and sexual assault.

After visiting him at the prison hospital on Tuesday, Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei reported that Mr Assange’s health is “deteriorating.’’

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.