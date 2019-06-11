Iraqi Kurdistan’s parliament elects new prime minister

Iraq on map
Iraq on map. [Photo credit: Operation World]

Iraqi Kurdistan’s parliament on Tuesday elected Masrour Barzani, to become the semi-autonomous region’s new prime minister.

He was elected with 87 votes out of 97 lawmakers who attended the session.

Mr Barzani was nominated by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which got the most seats in 2018’s elections, after it secured 45 seats in the 111-member assembly.

His election comes one day after his cousin Nechirvan Barzani was sworn in as president of the Kurdistan region.

The president will task him to form a new cabinet within 30 days.

The new prime minister-designate is the son of Masoud Barzani, the region’s first president, who held the post from 2005 until 2017.

Born in 1969, Mr Barzani studied conflict resolution and political science in the United States.

In 2012, he became chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, in charge of the intelligence and other security services.

Kurdistan has an estimated population of 5.2 million people.

The region became self-governing with the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government in 1992.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.