Russian newspapers unite in support of journalist held on drug charge

Russian President, Vladimir Putin
Russian President, Vladimir Putin [Photo Credit: Washington Times]

Three of Russia’s most popular newspapers on Monday united in support of journalist Ivan Golunov, who has been arrested on a questionable drug charge, local media reported.

The newspapers Vedomosti, Kommersant, and RBC each published in large type on their cover page the phrase “I am/We are Ivan Golunov,’’ accompanied by editorials calling for inquiries into the case.

Mr Golunov, arrested recently, is best known for writing hard-hitting investigative pieces about the Moscow city government for the widely read independent news site, Meduza.

Authorities allege that Mr Golunov, 36, was found in possession of the synthetic stimulant, mephedrone, commonly known as bath salts.

He faces a charge punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In a report on the case, Meduza alleged that the journalist had been framed and beaten by police.

“Golunov was examined by an ambulance team that determined he had a concussion, a hematoma and potentially broken ribs,’’ it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said the Kremlin was closely monitoring the case.

“This specific case has raised some questions, many questions,’’ spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.