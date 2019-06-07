Pope Francis to welcome Russia’s Putin to Vatican for third time

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Pope Francis for the third time in the first week of July, the Vatican spokesperson, Alessandro Gisotti confirmed on Thursday.
NAN reports that the two leaders first met on November 25, 2013, and again on June 10, 2015.
The last meeting in 2015 proved particularly challenging as it came at the height of a conflict with Ukraine.
It was a subject that Pope Francis raised repeatedly with Mr Putin as the pontiff called for peace in the region, though Russian media still portrayed the visit as a diplomatic success at a time of confrontation with the West.
Other topics discussed by the two leaders in the past include the war in Syria, the persecution of Christians in the country as well as relations between the Catholic and Orthodox Church.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.