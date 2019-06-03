Bodies of five missing mountaineers spotted in India

India on map
India on map

Bodies of five mountaineers out of the total eight, who went missing almost 10 days ago in India’s northern hilly state of Uttarakhand, have been spotted, official sources confirmed on Monday.

According to sources, a team of rescuers onboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter spotted the bodies of the five mountaineers who were apparently trapped in an avalanche near an unnamed peak adjoining the “Nanda Devi East” peak on Monday.

“On Monday morning the IAF chopper left for a sortie at 8.51 a.m for the group’s last location of Nanda Devi East.

“During the sortie, which lasted for about two hours, it detected five bodies at a height of about 5,000 metres.

“The bodies were seen in the middle of an avalanche and due to its remote location and height; it is difficult to recover them.

“The spot is about 500 meters away from the Nanda Devi East Peak,’’ the official said.

However, efforts are being made to recover the bodies, the identity of whom are yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were recovered at a height of 5,000 meters.

Report says search and rescue operations are going on to trace the remaining three mountaineers, though the rescue work is hampered by bad weather.

The eight mountaineers, including four Britons, two Americans, one Australian and one Indian, had been missing for about 10 days.

They were attempting to climb the “Nanda Devi East’’ peak when they suddenly went missing.

The eight mountaineers were part of a 12-member team.

It reported that four others stranded near their base camp were rescued on Sunday.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.