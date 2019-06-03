Iraqi Court sentences two more French IS members to death

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi [Photo: BBC]
An Iraqi court on Monday gave verdicts of death to two more Frenchmen over charges of joining the Islamic State (IS) militant group, a judicial source said.

With the two new rulings, the number of French IS members who were sentenced to death during the past few days has been brought to 11.

According to the Iraqi law, the convicts have 30 days to appeal against their verdicts.

The two Frenchmen were among 12 French citizens who were handed over to Iraqi authorities by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in January.

Thousands of fighters and supporters of various nationalities joined the extremist IS group when it took control of large swathes in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

However, with IS group defeat in both countries, hundreds of IS loyalists were killed or captured.

Hundreds of IS militants were handed over by the SDF to Iraqi authorities over the past few months after the defeat of IS militants in Baghouz, the last IS-held area in the Euphrates River region in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

(Xinhua/NAN)

