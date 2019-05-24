China airlines estimate $579 million losses from Boeing 737 Max grounding

Boeing 737 [Photo Credit: Linkdin]
Boeing 737 [Photo Credit: Linkdin]

China Air Transport Association (CATA) on Friday said it estimated losses at Chinese airlines caused by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft would reach around 4 billion Yuan ($579.32 million) by the end of June.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX two months ago after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people in March, in the second such incident for Boeing’s newest aircraft.

“The U.S. air regulator expects approval for the plane to return to service as early as late June,’’ sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, China’s biggest airlines formally asked U.S. plane maker Boeing to compensate them for losses caused by the grounding and delayed deliveries of 737 MAX jets.

“We sincerely hope Boeing will place great importance to the compensation requests made by our member companies and offer solutions in a reasonable and legal manner,” CATA said in a statement on its website.

The association represents 41 Chinese airlines including compensation claimants Air China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd.

“We will closely monitor developments and provide proactive and necessary assistance upon request from our member companies, to safeguard their legitimate and lawful rights and interests.

“Chinese airlines had 96 737 MAX jets in operation before the grounding and were due to receive delivery of over 130 more this year.

“As time passes, associated losses will further increase,’’ CATA said.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.